Sanofi eyes children's AD indication after EU adolescent approval

Pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) announced European Union (EU) approval for an extension of the marketing authorization for Dupixent (dupilumab) to include adolescents 12 to 17 years of age with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) who are candidates for systemic therapy.
Dupixent is now the only biologic approved in the EU for these patients, and won the approval based on Phase III trial results showing that it significantly improved disease extent and severity, skin clearance, and itch intensity, as well as sleep and health-related quality of life.
AD, the most common form of eczema, can have a massive impact on adolescents’ lives, including on their physical and emotional wellbeing.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze