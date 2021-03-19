Sunday 24 November 2024

Sanofi gives notice it is termination deal with Oxford Biomedica

19 March 2021
UK-based Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB), a gene and cell therapy group, announced today that French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has given notice that it intends to terminate the collaboration and license agreement for process development and manufacturing of lentiviral vectors to treat hemophilia.

News of the decision, made via a notification to the London Stock Exchange, pushed the UK firm’s shares down almost 6% to 961.95 pence by mid-afternoon trading today.

Oxford Biomedica had originally signed the $100 million collaboration and license agreement with Bioverativ, which was acquired by Sanofi in February 2018 in an $11.6 billion deal.

