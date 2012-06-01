Monday 29 September 2025

Sanofi's Aubagio reduces MS relapse; firm aims to build diabetes portfolio

Biotechnology
1 June 2012

Genzyme, a subsidiary of French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) today reported top-line results from the Phase III TOWER study (n=1169) showing that once-daily treatment with teriflunomide (proposed trade name Aubagio) 1mg produced a statistically significant reduction in annualized relapse rate (36.3%, p<0.0001) and risk of sustained accumulation of disability (31.5%, p=0.0442) as measured by EDSS in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

The results are in line with previous Phase III data. The results also indicated that teriflunomide 7mg achieved a 22.3% reduction in ARR compared to placebo (p=0.02), but was no statistically significantly different from placebo for 12-week sustained accumulation of disability. Source: Company press release.

“These encouraging results are consistent with the results on relapse rate and disability that were observed in the TEMSO study and highlight the promise of teriflunomide as a potential new treatment for many patients with relapsing MS,” said Genzyme president and chief executive David Meeker.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Lilly's Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla wins EC nod
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze