Sanofi's Aubagio reduces MS relapse; firm aims to build diabetes portfolio

Genzyme, a subsidiary of French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) today reported top-line results from the Phase III TOWER study (n=1169) showing that once-daily treatment with teriflunomide (proposed trade name Aubagio) 1mg produced a statistically significant reduction in annualized relapse rate (36.3%, p<0.0001) and risk of sustained accumulation of disability (31.5%, p=0.0442) as measured by EDSS in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

The results are in line with previous Phase III data. The results also indicated that teriflunomide 7mg achieved a 22.3% reduction in ARR compared to placebo (p=0.02), but was no statistically significantly different from placebo for 12-week sustained accumulation of disability. Source: Company press release.

“These encouraging results are consistent with the results on relapse rate and disability that were observed in the TEMSO study and highlight the promise of teriflunomide as a potential new treatment for many patients with relapsing MS,” said Genzyme president and chief executive David Meeker.