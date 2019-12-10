Sanofi wins $226 million contract to boost US vaccine supply

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is boosting capacity to produce recombinant influenza vaccine in the USA.

The HHS said it was issuing a six-year, $226 million contract to fund a public-private partnership between the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and French drugmaker Sanofi (Euronext: SAN).

Sanofi will retrofit vaccine manufacturing facilities in Swiftwater, Pennsylvania, doubling its US-based recombinant protein-based flu vaccine manufacturing capacity.