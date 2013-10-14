Scotland demonstrates its collaborative approach to cell therapy development

Scottish stem cell companies Sistemic and Roslin Cells say they are working together with Scottish Development International to make the process of undertaking clinical trials in cell therapy easier, faster and more successful in reaching commercial realization.

The partnership will involve Health Sciences Scotland, NHS Research Scotland, NHS Scotland and leading technology-based industrial partners to offer cell therapy companies a streamlined process for clinical trials. This aims to provide access to the right patients, support product development, characterization and potency development, making the regulatory process much easier.

Investment in infrastructure