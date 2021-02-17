Scynexis out-licenses ibrexafungerp in Greater China

US biotech Scynexis (Nasdaq: SCYX) today announced it has entered into a licensing agreement and strategic partnership with leading Chinese biopharma firm Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hansoh will obtain an exclusive license from Scynexis to research, develop and commercialize ibrexafungerp in the Greater China region.

News of the deal saw Scynexis’ shares rise 15% to $10.91 in pre-market trading, but the stock dipped to $9.50 by mid-morning.