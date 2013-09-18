A US biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections.

Its lead candidate, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), a broad-spectrum, IV/oral antifungal agent representing a novel therapeutic class, is under regulatory review for vaginal yeast infection and in late-stage development for multiple life-threatening fungal infections in hospitalized patients.

The company sees it as having the potential to be an essential therapy in the treatment of multiple serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis and refractory invasive fungal infections.