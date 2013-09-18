Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

scynexis_company

Scynexis

A US biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections.

Its lead candidate, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), a broad-spectrum, IV/oral antifungal agent representing a novel therapeutic class, is under regulatory review for vaginal yeast infection and in late-stage development for multiple life-threatening fungal infections in hospitalized patients.

The company sees it as having the potential to be an essential therapy in the treatment of multiple serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Scynexis News

Scynexis rockets as it pockets $90 million from deal with UK pharma major
30 March 2023
FDA nod for second Brexafemme indication
6 December 2022
Scynexis partners with Amplity Health to commercialize antifungal
24 February 2021
Scynexis out-licenses ibrexafungerp in Greater China
17 February 2021
More Scynexis news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze