Seattle Genetics posts losses but beats analyst forecasts

Bothell, Washington, USA-headquartered oncology specialist Seattle Genetics managed to beat analyst estimates despite reporting net losses.

Total revenues for the biotech firm were $74.3 million for the fourth quarter and $286.8 million for the year in 2014, both up on $67.4 million and $269.3 million for the same periods in 2013.

The company registered a net loss of $26.7 million for the quarter, greater than the $15.7 million loss for the quarter in 2013, and a loss of $76.1 million for the full year, likewise up on the $62.5 million in 2013.