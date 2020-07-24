Setback for Moderna as court upholds Arbutus patent

After a run of positive announcements on the clinical side, mRNA therapeutics and vaccines developer Moderna Therapeutics (Nasdaq: MRNA) has been struck with a patent blow, knocking 10% off its share price.

A ruling from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has found that an Arbutus Biopharma (Nasdaq: ABUS) patent should not be revoked, as the firm had requested.

Moderna argued the patent, which relates to lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology, should be annulled as being too obvious.