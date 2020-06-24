Severe COVID-19 patients benefit from RedHill's opaganib

Gastrointestinal diseases specialist RedHill Biopharma (Nasdaq: RDHL) has announced the publication of results from treatment of the first severe COVID-19 patients with its investigational drug, opaganib.
The data on the sphingosine kinase-2 selective inhibitor, which is also known as Yeliva and is being investigated in oncology, inflammatory and gastrointestinal indications, was revealed in an article in medRxiv.
"Substantial benefit to patients in both clinical outcomes and inflammatory markers"Mark Levitt, medical director at RedHill, said: “We are very encouraged by the analysis from severe COVID-19 patients treated with opaganib to date, demonstrating substantial benefit to patients in both clinical outcomes and inflammatory markers as compared to a matched case-control group.
