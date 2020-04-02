Saturday 23 November 2024

Small COVID-19 study shows encouraging results for EUSA Pharma

Biotechnology
2 April 2020


Privately-held drugmaker EUSA Pharma has announced initial preliminary findings from the SISCO study of siltuximab as a treatment for severe COVID-19.

Interim data from the trial enrolling 21 people show that 16 had either stable or improved disease, while five either had disease worsening or died.

In 2018, the oncology and rare disease specialist bought the global rights to siltuximab, an interleukin (IL)-6 targeted monoclonal antibody, from a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) for $115 million in cash.

