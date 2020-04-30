Stabilitech joins COVID-19 vaccine race, but needs funding

UK biotechnology Stabilitech is developing next-generation vaccines and biopharmaceuticals, but is now seeking an investment of £6 million (~$7.5 million) to fund clinical trials and manufacturing of an oral coronavirus vaccine,OraPro-COVID-19, which, if approved, could be a self-administered capsule.

“Delivering a COVID-19 vaccine in the shortest time possible is only half the challenge,” said Stabilitech’s chairman, Wayne Channon, adding: “Delivering a vaccine that works is more important. COVID-19 infects the mucous membranes, or linings, of the ear, nose throat and lungs. That is why we are targeting our vaccine to hit COVID-19 where it sits – in mucosal cells. Other vaccines are currently only targeting the systemic immune system, but we know from our research that COVID -19 is a mucosal virus, therefore all vaccine developers should also be looking for a vaccine that targets both mucosal and systemic immunity. This is what OraPro- COVID-19 delivers in a single capsule.”

According to Mr Channon, Stabilitech’s unique OraPro-COVID-19 capsules contain a freeze-dried COVID-19 vaccine and are thermally stable, which means they do not need refrigeration, as most other vaccines do. It can be simply mailed and self-administered: “Even the most vulnerable and shielded can benefit without a high risk visit to a healthcare professional. The unique benefit of this vaccine is that it can be self- administered, meaning that once it has been delivered via post, you can simply swallow the capsule. No injections, no needles, no nurse or doctor’s visit, therefore no need for PPE that’s still in such short supply. And no expensive cold-chain storage is required like most other vaccines currently under development.”