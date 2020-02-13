Sobi posts 90% revenue growth for 4th-qtr 2019

Nordic biotech firm Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019. Revenue growth for the full-year was 56% with sales of 14,248 million Swedish kronor ($1.48 billion). The company’s shares were up nearly 5% in early trading, but later eased back.

2019 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) were 6,145 million kronor, resulting in an adjusted EBITA margin of 43% for the full year. Earnings per share (EPS) were 11.29 kronor versus 8.97 kroner if fourth quarter 2018.

For the fourth quarter, total revenue came in at 4,890 million kronor, up a massive 90% compared with the like 2018 period (82% per cent at constant exchange rates). Adjusted EBITA was 2,380 million kronor, an increase of 160%. EPS was 4.62 kronor versus 2.20 kronor.