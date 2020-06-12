Sobi takes stake in Selecta gout program

A strategic licensing agreement has been reached between Stockholm’s Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI), also dubbed Sobi, and Massachusetts-based Selecta Biosciences (Nasdaq: SELB).

The firms are partnering around the late-stage asset SEL-212, a gout candidate for which Phase III tests are due to commence later this year.

In recent years, Sobi has been investing to develop a stronger position in immunology, coupled with a substantial US base for expansion and growth.