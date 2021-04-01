Sunday 24 November 2024

Sobi secures UK reimbursement nod for Kineret

Biotechnology
1 April 2021
sobi-logo-big

Three years after launching in the UK, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum's (STO: SOBI) Kineret (anakinra) has secured a positive reimbursement decision from the country’s health technology assessor.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended Kineret as a biologic option for Still’s disease, including systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (sJIA) and adult-onset Still’s Disease (AOSD).

The treatment has been available since 2018, following regulatory approval from the European Medicines Agency, but until now limited funding has been in place for its use.

The decision unlocks funding for the therapy’s use as a second-line option in sJIA, and a third-line option for people with AOSD.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Sobi's novel peptide beats competition in rare disease
18 March 2021
Biotechnology
Sobi names new head of North America ahead of launch phase
22 December 2020
Biotechnology
Positive top-line results for Sobi's anakinra in COVID-19 pneumonia
4 May 2021
Biotechnology
German lawmakers seek to ease reimbursement for advanced therapies
15 June 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze