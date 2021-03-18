Sunday 24 November 2024

Sobi's novel peptide beats competition in rare disease

Biotechnology
18 March 2021
vials_research_lab_biotech_big

Results from the Phase III PEGASUS trial have been published by Nordic rare diseases firm Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI), also known as Sobi, and its partner Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: APLS).

The firms are developing a synthetic peptide, pegcetacoplan, which regulates a key part of the body's immune system.

Top-line data for the targeted C3 therapy, announced in December 2020, showed it led to sustained hematological and clinical improvements for people with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
AstraZeneca scuppers planned $8 billion takeover of Sobi
6 December 2021
Biotechnology
Sobi secures UK reimbursement nod for Kineret
1 April 2021
Biotechnology
Positive top-line results for Sobi's anakinra in COVID-19 pneumonia
4 May 2021
Biotechnology
Positive top-line results from Phase III PRINCE study of pegcetacoplan in PNH
25 May 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze