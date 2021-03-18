Sobi's novel peptide beats competition in rare disease

Results from the Phase III PEGASUS trial have been published by Nordic rare diseases firm Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI), also known as Sobi, and its partner Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: APLS).

The firms are developing a synthetic peptide, pegcetacoplan, which regulates a key part of the body's immune system.

Top-line data for the targeted C3 therapy, announced in December 2020, showed it led to sustained hematological and clinical improvements for people with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).