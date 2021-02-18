Sobi down as 4th-qtr earnings and sales decline

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI), also known as Sobi, were down more than 8 at 151.20 Swedish kronor by late morning today, after it announced its results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020.
Revenue for the full-year grew 7% to 15,261 million kronor. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) were 6,301 million kronor, up 3% resulting in an adjusted EBITA margin of 41% per cent for the full year.
Sobi's fourth quarter adjusted EBITA fell 9% year-on-year to 2.18 billion kronor, while revenues were 4.58 billion kronor, down 6%, slightly above the 4.49 billion kronor mean forecast of analysts, according to Refinitiv data.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze