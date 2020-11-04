Sunday 24 November 2024

Sobi starts launch of Doptelet in Europe

4 November 2020
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI), also known as Sobi, today announced the commercial launch of Doptelet (avatrombopag) in Europe, with the UK as the first country to debut the drug. Doptelet is a thrombopoietin receptor agonist (TPO-RA) approved for the treatment of severe thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease (CLD) who are scheduled to undergo an invasive procedure.

Sobi, whose shares were up 5.5% at 161.75 Swedish kronor by early afternoon, acquired rights to Doptelet along with its September 2019 $915 million purchase of USA-based Dova Pharmaceuticals, which was granted European Commission approval of the drug in June that year, and in the USA in May 2018.

Patients with CLD typically require one to three invasive diagnostic and therapeutic procedures per year, and each of these procedures carries a risk of bleeding. Thrombocytopenia, if not effectively treated, can lead to serious uncontrolled bleeding, resulting in prolonged hospitalizations and other post-procedure complications.

