Stem cell sector offers investors high returns to rejuvenate their investment portfolios

Dr Husein K Salem, founder and chief executive of Precious Cells Group (PCG), one of the UK’s leading providers of stem cell banking and regenerative medicine technologies, discusses how the stem cell market is changing, and why investment is beginning to flow into the sector.
The stem cell industry, part of the regenerative medicines sector, has been largely overlooked as an investment opportunity. However, recently its profile has significantly improved due to clinical and financial factors. Although still relatively underfunded compared to other areas of health care, the stem cell industry is beginning to attract greater fund flows from both the public and, most importantly, the private sector.
Fast-growth stem cell industry attracting investment flows
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze