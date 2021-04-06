Sterling Pharma Solutions confirms acquisition of ADC Bio

Global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), Sterling Pharma Solutions, says it has acquired fellow UK-based ADC Biotechnology, a bioconjugation development services business specializing in antibody drug conjugates (ADCs).

This follows an announcement by Sterling in December of a strategic investment into the ADC Bio business, with a view to acquisition in 2021. Financial terms of the transaction were not revealed.

The North Wales facility will rebrand to become part of the Sterling Pharma Solutions international network. Together the teams will establish a center of excellence for bioconjugation and ADC development and manufacturing services, which combine Sterling’s 50 years of experience in cGMP manufacturing, quality processes and compliance, with the expertise of the ADC Bio team and the state-of-the-art facilities available at Deeside.