Strategic merger plan for Yumanity and Proteostasis

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTI) were up 8.5% at $1.41 in early trading, after it was revealed that the company had entered into a definitive merger agreement with US neuroscience-focused start-up Yumanity Therapeutics.
The combined company, operating under the name Yumanity Therapeutics, will leverage a common scientific expertise in the area of protein misfolding to advance Yumanity's pipeline of innovative, disease-modifying programs for neurodegenerative diseases.
Yumanity's first clinical-stage product candidate, YTX-7739, is currently in Phase I clinical development for the treatment and disease modification of Parkinson's disease. Yumanity is also advancing several additional candidates for other neurodegenerative disorders, including dementia with Lewy bodies, multi-system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease), and frontotemporal lobar dementia (FTLD).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze