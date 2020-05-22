Saturday 23 November 2024

Synlogic tanks on news of termination of AbbVie deal

Biotechnology
22 May 2020
synlogic_large

US clinical-stage drug developer Synlogic’s (Nasdaq: SYBX) shares plummeted 25.5% to %1.81 in pre-market trading Thursday after it revealed that its collaboration with AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) for the development of Synthetic Biotic medicines for the potential treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) had been terminated. The stock was still down 8.2% at $2.24 by close.

AbbVie and Synlogic have been prosecuting specified Synthetic Biotic programs through discovery activities. The companies have decided to terminate their collaboration on these programs.

Upon termination, Synlogic regains all rights to develop these and new IBD Synthetic Biotic medicines for all effectors targeting IBD. This allows Synlogic to fully leverage its expertise in strain engineering, quantitative biology, regulatory, and manufacturing of living medicines to expand its wholly owned GI-based program portfolio to include IBD. Synlogic further regains the rights to partner its IBD programs.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Following positive Phase II data, Synlogic advances SYNB1934 to Phase III
19 October 2022
Biotechnology
Synlogic slumps after it dumps hyperammonemia drug candidate
21 August 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze