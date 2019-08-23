Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

synlogic_logo_

Synlogic

A clinical stage company applying synthetic biology to beneficial microbes to develop new, living medicines.

Using its proprietary drug development platform, Synlogic focuses on synthetic biology to genetically engineer probiotic microbes to perform or deliver critical functions missing or damaged due to disease.

The company’s lead program, SYNB1618, targets phenylketonuria. When delivered orally, synthetic biotic medicines can act from the gut to compensate for the dysfunctional metabolic pathway and have a systemic effect, with the potential to significantly improve symptoms for affected patients.

In addition, the company is developing SYNB1891 as an immunostimulatory approach for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Further, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of other more common diseases, including inflammatory and immune disorders.

Synlogic is collaborating with AbbVie to develop synthetic biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease.

Founded in 2014, the company is based in the USA.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Synlogic News

Synlogic to cease operations after trial failure
9 February 2024
Following positive Phase II data, Synlogic advances SYNB1934 to Phase III
19 October 2022
Synlogic tanks on news of termination of AbbVie deal
22 May 2020
Synlogic slumps after it dumps hyperammonemia drug candidate
21 August 2019
More Synlogic news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze