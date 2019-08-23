A clinical stage company applying synthetic biology to beneficial microbes to develop new, living medicines.

Using its proprietary drug development platform, Synlogic focuses on synthetic biology to genetically engineer probiotic microbes to perform or deliver critical functions missing or damaged due to disease.

The company’s lead program, SYNB1618, targets phenylketonuria. When delivered orally, synthetic biotic medicines can act from the gut to compensate for the dysfunctional metabolic pathway and have a systemic effect, with the potential to significantly improve symptoms for affected patients.

In addition, the company is developing SYNB1891 as an immunostimulatory approach for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Further, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of other more common diseases, including inflammatory and immune disorders.

Synlogic is collaborating with AbbVie to develop synthetic biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease.

Founded in 2014, the company is based in the USA.