The Gates Foundation sees BioNTech potential to 'dramatically reduce global HIV and tuberculosis'

German start-up BioNTech has signed an agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop HIV and tuberculosis programs, further expanding the company’s infectious disease portfolio.

This partnership includes an initial equity investment of $55 million by the Foundation, which is expected to close within the next week.

The funds will be used to develop pre-clinical vaccine and immunotherapy candidates to prevent HIV and tuberculosis infection as well as to lead to durable antiretroviral therapy-free remission of HIV disease.