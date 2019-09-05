The Gates Foundation sees BioNTech potential to 'dramatically reduce global HIV and tuberculosis'

German start-up BioNTech has signed an agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop HIV and tuberculosis programs, further expanding the company’s infectious disease portfolio.
This partnership includes an initial equity investment of $55 million by the Foundation, which is expected to close within the next week.
The funds will be used to develop pre-clinical vaccine and immunotherapy candidates to prevent HIV and tuberculosis infection as well as to lead to durable antiretroviral therapy-free remission of HIV disease.
