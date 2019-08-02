Transgene and SillaJen drop Pexa-Vec study due to futility

French biotech company Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG) today announced that the independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) of the PHOCUS study of Pexa-Vec in liver cancer has completed a planned interim futility analysis.
The company’s partner, South Korea-based SillaJen (Kosdaq: 215600), has informed Transgene of the IDMC’s recommendation to stop enrolment in the study, as the study is unlikely to meet its primary objective by the time of the final analysis. SillaJen has not reported safety concerns but said it was dropping the study.
The news had a devastating impact on both companies’ share prices, with SillaJen plunging nearly 30% to 31,200 Korean won, and Transgene falling 15.4% to 1.95 euros by early afternoon.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze