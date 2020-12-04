Transgene names new chairman and CEO

French immunotherapy specialist Transgene (Euronext: TNG) said yesterday that its board had approved the appointment of Hedi Ben Brahim as its new chairman and chief executive, effective January 1, 2021.

Mr Ben Brahim, who has been a board member since May last year, replaces Philippe Archinard, who has led Transgene since 2005 and will remain a board member.

Mr Ben Brahim joins Transgene from Institut Mérieux where he was vice president for immunotherapy since September 2018. In this role, he was the chairman of ABL Inc, a contract research and development, and contract biomanufacturing organization (CRO/CMO). Prior to joining the Institut Mérieux, he was general manager at a subsidiary of Vallourec, a solutions provider to the energy sector. He began his career in the public sector at the Ministry of the Economy, Action and Public Accounts, then at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health