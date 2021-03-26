Sunday 24 November 2024

Trial in children could help increase vaccine coverage

Biotechnology
26 March 2021
Adding to existing trials in older children, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) have initiated a study of their coronavirus vaccine in children aged 6-12.

With the first children being dosed in the USA, results from the study should be available by the latter part of 2020, with regulatory approval and rollout at the start of next year.

Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) has also begun testing its vaccine in children over 12.

