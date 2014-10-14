Trials commence on consortium's fully personalized cancer vaccines for glioblastoma

A consortium funded by the European Union is to advance a new class of fully personalized cancer vaccines into clinical trials for brain cancer. German therapeutic and biomarker-based diagnostics company BioNTech and privately-owned oncology biotech specialist immatics are now moving glioma actively personalized vaccine consortium (GAPVAC) into the clinic.

The German national authority has approved each individual patient based on the specific characteristics of their tumor and immune system, and screening of the first trial participants has commenced at the University Hospital in Heidelberg and the University Hospital in Tuebingen. The manufacturing process will be performed by the good manufacturing practice unit of the University of Tuebingen.

Personalized vaccine for glioblastoma