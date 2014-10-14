Trials commence on consortium's fully personalized cancer vaccines for glioblastoma

A consortium funded by the European Union is to advance a new class of fully personalized cancer vaccines into clinical trials for brain cancer. German therapeutic and biomarker-based diagnostics company BioNTech and privately-owned oncology biotech specialist immatics are now moving glioma actively personalized vaccine consortium (GAPVAC) into the clinic.
The German national authority has approved each individual patient based on the specific characteristics of their tumor and immune system, and screening of the first trial participants has commenced at the University Hospital in Heidelberg and the University Hospital in Tuebingen. The manufacturing process will be performed by the good manufacturing practice unit of the University of Tuebingen.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze