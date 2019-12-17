Saturday 23 November 2024

UCB and Accenture to work together on pharmacovigilance

Biotechnology
17 December 2019
ucb_big

Belgium's largest pharma company UCB (Euronext: UCB) is to collaborate with Accenture, a consulting company, on pharmacovigilance solutions.

Pharmacovigilance is increasingly recognized as a key objective for the industry; adverse drug reactions (ADRs) remain a major cause of death, despite billions of dollars being spent to improve safety.

It is estimated that ADRs account for over 5% of hospital admissions in the USA. Around half of serious ADRs are thought to be avoidable, with safer use of medicines and more informed choices from patients and healthcare professionals.

