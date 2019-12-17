50% of biopharma CEOs say they don't know what customers want; report

It is generally recognized that the key to growth is understanding what customers want and delivering it in an exceptional way, but that’s not what is happening in the biopharma industry.

Now, a new report from Accenture shows that, while biopharma chief executive officers (CEOs) increasingly hold their marketers accountable for anticipating and understanding customers to drive growth, nearly half of biopharma marketing executives say they lack a good understanding of what customers want or need to manage their health.

That’s a serious disconnect, based on a survey of 40 biopharma CEOs and their marketing leaders and 4,000 patients in the USA, UK, France and Germany.