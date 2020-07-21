Sunday 24 November 2024

UK research group licenses gene therapy program

21 July 2020
A novel gene therapy program developed at University College London (UCL), the first project to be supported by Apollo Therapeutics, has been licensed to healthcare investment firm Deerfield.

Apollo is a joint venture established in January 2016 by AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), together with three leading British research centers.

The venture has seen the pharma majors working with Imperial College London, University College London and the University of Cambridge to translate basic science into innovative new drug discovery programs.

