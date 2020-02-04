United Therapeutics hit by trial failure in small cell lung cancer

East Coast, USA-based lung specialist United Therapeutics (Nasdaq: UTHR) has announced negative top-line results from the Phase II/III DISTINCT study of Unituxin (dinutuximab).
The trial compared the injectable candidate, added to irinotecan, with irinotecan or chemotherapy alone in people with relapsed or refractory small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Irinotecan is marketed by Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) as Onivyde.
The DISTINCT trial did not meet its primary efficacy objective of extending the overall survival with Unituxin and irinotecan versus using irinotecan alone, with the news sending United's share down more than 2%.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
