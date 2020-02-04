Wednesday 15 January 2025

United Therapeutics hit by trial failure in small cell lung cancer

Biotechnology
4 February 2020


East Coast, USA-based lung specialist United Therapeutics (Nasdaq: UTHR) has announced negative top-line results from the Phase II/III DISTINCT study of Unituxin (dinutuximab).

The trial compared the injectable candidate, added to irinotecan, with irinotecan or chemotherapy alone in people with relapsed or refractory small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Irinotecan is marketed by Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) as Onivyde.

The DISTINCT trial did not meet its primary efficacy objective of extending the overall survival with Unituxin and irinotecan versus using irinotecan alone, with the news sending United's share down more than 2%.

