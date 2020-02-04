Insmed up 41% based on bronchiectasis results

US biopharma Insmed (Nasdaq: INSM) shares closed 41% up on Monday.

Markets were reacting to the company’s presentation of top-line results from Insmed’s Phase II WILLOW study of INS1007 administered once daily in adults with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFBE).

There are currently no approved therapies specifically targeting this severe and chronic pulmonary disease in the USA, Europe, or Japan.