Saturday 23 November 2024

Coveted 'Breakthrough' designation for brensocatib in patients with NCFBE

Biotechnology
8 June 2020
insmed_large-1-

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for brensocatib (formerly known as INS1007) for the treatment of adult patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFBE) for reducing exacerbations, says the drug’s developer, US rare-diseases focussed biopharma Insmed (Nasdaq: INSM), whose shares were up 8.58% at $28.05 around midday.

Brensocatib is a novel oral, reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 (DPP1) currently being developed by Insmed for the treatment of bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases.

Insmed signed a licensing agreement with AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) for global exclusive rights to AZD7986, a novel oral inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase I (DPP1, also known as cathepsin C), and renamed INS1007 in 2016, under a deal involving an upfront payment of $30 million to AstraZeneca, which is also eligible for future payments totaling $120 million in clinical, regulatory, and sales-related milestones.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Insmed buys worldwide rights to AstraZeneca's oral DPP1 inhibitor
5 October 2016
Biotechnology
Insmed in the money as lung disease study comes good
6 September 2017
Biotechnology
Drug developers' recent interest in treating bronchiectasis holds potential to improve outcomes
25 August 2022
Biotechnology
Insmed shares more than double on positive results for brensocatib
29 May 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze