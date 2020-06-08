Coveted 'Breakthrough' designation for brensocatib in patients with NCFBE

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for brensocatib (formerly known as INS1007) for the treatment of adult patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFBE) for reducing exacerbations, says the drug’s developer, US rare-diseases focussed biopharma Insmed (Nasdaq: INSM), whose shares were up 8.58% at $28.05 around midday.
Brensocatib is a novel oral, reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 (DPP1) currently being developed by Insmed for the treatment of bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases.
Insmed signed a licensing agreement with AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) for global exclusive rights to AZD7986, a novel oral inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase I (DPP1, also known as cathepsin C), and renamed INS1007 in 2016, under a deal involving an upfront payment of $30 million to AstraZeneca, which is also eligible for future payments totaling $120 million in clinical, regulatory, and sales-related milestones.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze