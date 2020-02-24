Positive data send United Therapeutics' shares surging

A positive result from the INCREASE study sent shares in the USA-based lung specialist United Therapeutics (Nasdaq: UTHR) soaring nearly 8% in morning trading on Monday.

The study, which is testing Tyvaso (treprostinil) in people with pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD), met its primary efficacy endpoint, improvement in six-minute walk distance (6MWD).

Tyvaso increased six-minute walk distance by 21 meters, compared with placebo. Significant improvements were also observed in each of the study's secondary endpoints.