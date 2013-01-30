US and European oncologists see novel chemotherapies as best hope for soft tissue sarcoma

Although interviewed oncologists in the USA and Europe would like to see a future of personalized medicine targeting different soft tissue sarcoma subtypes, they believe that it is in fact novel chemotherapies that hold the most near-term promise for improving outcomes in this highly fragmented indication. According to a new report from health care advisory firm Decision Resources.
Titled Niche Markets and Rare Diseases: Soft Tissue Sarcoma, the report notes that the clinical pipeline for the disease is relatively sparse and chemotherapy remains the backbone of current treatment. Additionally, most late-stage research focuses on developing novel chemotherapeutic agents or new formulations of chemotherapy drugs with proven efficacy. There are only a few agents in Phase III clinical trials and the majority are chemotherapeutic agents, while considerably more therapies are in mid-stage development and, depending on data, regulators may be open to considering a filing based only on Phase II results.
Four new agents likely to launch by 2018
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze