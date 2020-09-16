US cell and gene therapy capacity shortages and MAb approvals in China predicted

The CPhI predicts dramatic growth of new monoclonal antibody (Mab) production in China, capacity shortages for cell and gene therapies in the USA, and the widespread global adoption of single-use technologies, in its latest annual report, launched ahead of the first CPhI Festival of Pharma (October 5-16, 2020).
Remarkably, China is expected to continue its rapid bio growth rates, with more than 10 new MAbs predicted to be launched per year in the country by 2025. In fact, the total market size will quadruple by 2025, reaching 120 billion renminbi ($17.75 billion) and rising further to 190 billion by 2030.
“As most early-stage biotech in China lack manufacturing facilities, the need for contract manufacturing services is rising quickly, and has been accelerated further by the 2016 MAH reforms,” commented Vicky Xia, senior project manager at BioPlan Associates.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze