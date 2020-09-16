Saturday 23 November 2024

US cell and gene therapy capacity shortages and MAb approvals in China predicted

Biotechnology
16 September 2020
The CPhI predicts dramatic growth of new monoclonal antibody (Mab) production in China, capacity shortages for cell and gene therapies in the USA, and the widespread global adoption of single-use technologies, in its latest annual report, launched ahead of the first CPhI Festival of Pharma (October 5-16, 2020).

Remarkably, China is expected to continue its rapid bio growth rates, with more than 10 new MAbs predicted to be launched per year in the country by 2025. In fact, the total market size will quadruple by 2025, reaching 120 billion renminbi ($17.75 billion) and rising further to 190 billion by 2030.

“As most early-stage biotech in China lack manufacturing facilities, the need for contract manufacturing services is rising quickly, and has been accelerated further by the 2016 MAH reforms,” commented Vicky Xia, senior project manager at BioPlan Associates.

