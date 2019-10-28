Saturday 23 November 2024

US CRO Cato goes Dutch with SMS-oncology merger

Biotechnology
28 October 2019
Cato Research and SMS-oncology, contract research organizations (CROs) from the USA and The Netherlands respectively, have merged.

The combined company will transition to the new name, CATO SMS, in the coming year, and will have expanded presence across Europe and North America, deeper oncology and regulatory expertise, and a broader suite of services.

SMS-oncology is one of the few full-service CROs in the world dedicated to oncology. CATO sees its deep expertise in designing and executing complex oncology and immuno-oncology as complementary to its own regulatory knowledge and drug development services.

