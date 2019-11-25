Saturday 23 November 2024

IQVIA unveils new research site as part of investment in North England

Pharmaceutical
25 November 2019
Health technology and data science firm IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is launching its fourth “IQVIA Prime” site in the UK, together with the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), Britain’s state-run clinical research fund.

The site, which will employ more than 50 newly-recruited high-skilled staff, will focus on the delivery of clinical research across the North of England, supporting clinical trials and real-world evidence studies in this area.

IQVIA currently conducts more than 20% of all commercial clinical trials in the country’s national healthcare provider, the National Health Service (NHS).

