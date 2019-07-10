US FDA to review isatuximab in multiple myeloma

A bid from France’s Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) to market the anti-CD38 therapy isatuximab will be reviewed by the US regulator, with a decision expected by April 30, 2020.
The application is based on positive results from ICARIA-MM study, an open-label Phase III trial which tested a combination of isatuximab, pomalidomide and dexamethasone in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).
The firm’s results show the combination prolonged progression free survival (PFS) by five months compared to standard of care - Celgene’s (Nasdaq: CELG) Pomalyst/Imnovid (pomalidomide) together with the corticosteroid dexamethasone.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze