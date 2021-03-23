US regulator approves expanded label for Keytruda

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a label update for Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) blockbuster checkpoint blocker, targeting advanced esophageal or gastroesophageal (GEJ) cancer.
Keytruda (pembrolizumab), which took in $14.4 billion sales for the New Jersey, USA-based firm last year, can now be offered for certain people with metastatic or locally advanced GEJ, in combination with chemotherapy.
The decision was made based on data from the KEYNOTE-590 trial, which showed a statistically-significant improvement in overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze