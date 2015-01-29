Valneva grants license to Immune Targeting Systems for the development of hepatitis B vaccine

France-based biotech firm Valneva (EPA: VLA) and UK company Immune Targeting Systems (ITS) have signed an exclusive worldwide commercial license agreement, granting ITS rights to research, develop and commercialize hepatitis B vaccine candidates in combination with Valneva’s IC31 Adjuvant.
Financial terms of the accord were not disclosed but include an upfront payment. If successful, product candidates from these agreements may lead to additional cash payments for achieved milestones along with future royalties on net sales.
Thomas Lingelbach, president and chief executive and Franck Grimaud, president and chief business officer of Valneva, commented: “Hepatitis B is a virulent and contagious disease and we are excited to license our IC31 vaccine Adjuvant to Immune Targeting Systems for developing a potential novel vaccine.”
