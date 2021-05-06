Sunday 24 November 2024

Vectura and Inspira to develop potential inhaled COVID-19 treatment

Biotechnology
6 May 2021
UK developer of inhaled therapies developer Vectura (LSE: VEC) and Inspira Pharmaceuticals, a new UK-based biotech focused on developing therapies for respiratory and infectious diseases, today announced an agreement to develop an inhaled formulation of Inspira’s lead drug candidate for the treatment of COVID-19.

Inspira’s research focuses on proprietary IPX formulations, which are based on processed and purified extracts from a plant source. These extracts contain proteolytic enzymes that have been shown to rapidly inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 virus in vitro. The IPX technology platform has additional potential applications in other lung infections and treatment of biofilms associated with respiratory disease.

To date, Vectura, whose shares gained 3.4% to 117,69 pence on the new, has undertaken a feasibility study on Inspira’s inhaled IPX formulation candidates with positive results. This new agreement will see the company perform further testing and development work, to prepare initially for Phase I clinical studies using its FOX vibrating mesh nebulizer to deliver the IPX formulations directly to the lungs.

