Vertex accused of leveraging monopoly to set Trikafta price

The USA's Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released a Final Evidence Report and Report-at-a-Glance assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: VRTX) Trikafta (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor) for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF).
Not for the first time with Vertex, the company has come under fire for pricing the therapy at a level that reflects its dominance in the CF space.
The ICER’s recommended health-benefit price benchmark (HBPB) for Trikafta is $67,900 to $85,500 per year, which would require at least a 73% discount off the treatment’s current list price.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze