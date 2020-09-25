Saturday 23 November 2024

FDA implements import from Canada policy for cutting prices

Pharmaceutical
25 September 2020
The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have announced the implementation of an element of the July Executive Order on drug pricing to complete the rulemaking to allow states to import certain prescription drugs from Canada.

This is part of the Safe Importation Action Plan to help provide safe, effective, and more affordable drugs to American patients.

The final rule implements a provision of federal law that allows FDA-authorized programs to import certain prescription drugs from Canada under specific conditions that ensure the importation poses no additional risk to the public’s health and safety while achieving a significant reduction in the cost of covered products to the American consumer.

