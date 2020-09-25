FDA implements import from Canada policy for cutting prices

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have announced the implementation of an element of the July Executive Order on drug pricing to complete the rulemaking to allow states to import certain prescription drugs from Canada.
This is part of the Safe Importation Action Plan to help provide safe, effective, and more affordable drugs to American patients.
The final rule implements a provision of federal law that allows FDA-authorized programs to import certain prescription drugs from Canada under specific conditions that ensure the importation poses no additional risk to the public’s health and safety while achieving a significant reduction in the cost of covered products to the American consumer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze