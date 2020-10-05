Amgen, Novartis and Mallinckrodt next to face US House committee on pricing

Executives from Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), Novartis (NOVN: VX) and Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK) were the second group to spend an uncomfortable day in front of the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
Reports were released and discussed on the companies’ price rises on Thursday, a day after they were published on Celgene, now part of Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), raising prices on the multiple myeloma drug Revlimid (lenalidomide), and on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) doing so for Copaxone (glatiramer acetate), the multiple sclerosis treatment.
"Drug companies are targeting the USA for their biggest price increases in the entire world, bringing in tens of billions of dollars in revenues, making astronomical profits"Amgen came under the microscope for its activities in relation to Enbrel (etanercept), which is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other painful inflammatory diseases, and Sensipar (cinacalcet), which is used to treat the effects of kidney failure and parathyroid cancer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze