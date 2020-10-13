Sunday 24 November 2024

Disaster-prone Mallinckrodt files for bankruptcy

Pharmaceutical
13 October 2020
mallinckrodt-big

With its shares near worthless, the company billions of dollars in debt and lurching from one bad news update to the next, Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK) has voluntarily initiated Chapter 11 proceedings in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

It is hoped that this will allow the drugmaker to reduce its total debt by approximately $1.3 billion, improving its financial position and better positioning it for long-term growth, resolve opioid-related claims against the company, its subsidiaries and related entities, and resolve various Acthar Gel-(repository corticotropin injection) related legal matters, including a CMS Medicaid rebate dispute.

Mark Trudeau, president and chief executive of Mallinckrodt, said: "After many months of deliberation, negotiation and consideration of alternatives, Mallinckrodt's management and board of directors determined that implementing a Chapter 11 restructuring provides the best opportunity to maximize the value of the enterprise and position the company for the future in light of the current challenges it faces.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Amgen, Novartis and Mallinckrodt next to face US House committee on pricing
5 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
CRL for Mallinckrodt's terlipressin in HRS-1 sends shares lower
14 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Mallinckrodt shares rocket on $1.6 billion opioid settlement
25 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
FDA delays approval of Mallinckrodt's StrataGraft
19 February 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze