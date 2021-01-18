ViGeneron on a roll with Daiichi Sankyo partnership

Munich, Germany-based gene therapy specialist ViGeneron has announced a research collaboration with Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568).

The firms will work together, using the German company’s novel engineered adeno-associated virus (vgAAV) vectors, to deliver a novel therapeutic protein.

Ultimately, the goal of the collaboration is to develop a product which can address an undisclosed target in a highly prevalent ophthalmic disease, the firms said.