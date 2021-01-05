Sunday 24 November 2024

Daiichi Sankyo files for Japanese approval of teserpaturev

Pharmaceutical
5 January 2021
daiichi-hq

Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) says it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for teserpaturev (G47∆), an oncolytic virus, for the treatment of patients with malignant glioma.

Daiichi Sankyo is collaboratively developing teserpaturev (formerly DS-1647) with Dr Tomoki Todo, Professor at the Institute of Medical Science, University of Tokyo. The Japan NDA submission is based on results of a single-arm Phase II clinical trial conducted by Dr Todo at the University of Tokyo in patients with residual or recurrent glioblastoma tumors, which met its primary endpoint for one-year survival rate.

Daiichi Sankyo will continue to work with the University of Tokyo and with regulatory authorities to safely and expeditiously develop teserpaturev as the first potential oncolytic virus therapy for patients in Japan with malignant gliomas who are in need of new treatment options.

Teserpaturev received Orphan Drug designation in 2017 and SAKIGAKE designation in 2016 from the Japan MHLW for the treatment of patients with malignant glioma.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Review delay adds to Daiichi Sankyo's quizartinib woes
5 April 2019
Pharmaceutical
Japan joins USA in approving Daiichi's Enhertu
25 March 2020
Biotechnology
Coveted RPD designation for Ziopharm's glioma treatment
14 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Daiichi Sankyo lures former Kite exec to head up its R&D
22 February 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze