Daiichi Sankyo signs deal with 'premier European cancer center'

Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) has teamed up with Paris, France-based cancer research institute Gustave Roussy in a multi-year, multi-study research collaboration.

The partnership is around the development of DS-1062 and patritumab deruxtecan (U3-1402), two of Daiichi Sankyo’s lead DXd antibody drug conjugates (ADCs).

Potential combination strategies will be considered for DS-1062, a TROP2 directed DXd ADC, in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and for patritumab deruxtecan, a HER3 directed DXd ADC, in patients with metastatic breast cancer.